Hailey Clauson Brings the Heat to Finland in These 5 Bikini Photos
While the majority of SI Swimsuit photo shoots over the years have taken place in warm and idyllic locations, a handful have also given our brand stars the opportunity to explore areas away from the beach. Take, for example, Kate Upton’s 2013 cover in Antarctica. Or, Hailey Clauson’s spread from the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue that was captured in Finland.
That year, Clauson had the unique opportunity to travel to both Finland and Sumba Island, Indonesia, alongside photographers Walter Chin and James Macari, respectively. At the time, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she was prepared for just about anything in the snowy location.
“We started at 5 a.m., also shooting at nighttime. It was 10 degrees, freezing. It was insane,” she told the publication of her feature in Finland. “You’re in the middle of the forest where the snow is already 10 feet, and it’s still snowing. It’s better to try your best to look warm because you want to get the shot so you can go inside and be warm.”
Judging by the resulting images Chin captured of Clauson, she was nothing but professional on set and did not let the chilly surroundings faze her. It’s no surprise, as she’s been in front of the camera since the age of 13.
Today, in addition to modeling, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a modeling agency based in Los Angeles. In honor of her continued success throughout the industry, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from Finland.