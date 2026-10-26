Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s Azúcar Tequila Is the Perfect Game-Day Cocktail

Haley and Hanna Cavinder built their careers on the court, but since retiring from basketball, the twins have continued to make a name for themselves as thriving entrepreneurs. Shortly after launching Go-Two Wellness this summer, the Cavinder twins joined Azúcar Tequila as creative directors and cofounders earlier this month.

The brand offers ready-to-drink margaritas in three core flavors—including Classic Lime, Spicy Lime and Passion Fruit—all of which come in at 5.5% ABV and 180 calories. In addition to being vegan and gluten-free, the line contains 100% Blue Agave Blanco Tequila, real fruit and agave nectar, making for a quick, authentic margarita experience without the need for a cocktail shaker.

Cavinder twins | Courtesy of Azúcar Tequila

“Sports have shaped our whole lives, and we’ve built our businesses around wellness, lifestyle and community. Azúcar brings all of it together,” Haley and Hanna tell SI Swimsuit. “As former athletes, we know nothing gathers people like game day, so we’re creating experiences that make Azúcar part of those moments: tailgates, watch parties, pop-ups and celebrations with the people you love.”

As cofounders and creative directors, the twins have been incredibly hands-on from the very beginning. In addition to conducting early taste tests with entrepreneur Adam Weitsman to now planning in-person tailgates and pop-up events to market the brand, Azúcar aligns with the twins’ desire to kick back and enjoy themselves while still prioritizing their health and wellness.

“We are intentional about what we put in our bodies, and that carried straight into Azúcar,” Haley and Hanna state. “For adults who choose to drink, we wanted a margarita with ingredients you can feel good about and flavor that holds up, ready to go wherever the celebration is.”

Azúcar Tequila | Courtesy of Azúcar Tequila

Despite retiring from basketball in 2025, health and wellness are still central to both Haley and Hanna’s day-to-day lives. The twins love Pilates, strength training, running and a daily hot girl walk. They believe in wellness habits that support both the body and mind, which is why their roles with Azúcar feel so authentic.

“We believe strength is a reflection of health, and we try to live that through how we train, fuel and recover,” the twins explain. “After years as college athletes, we’ve found a balance that keeps us strong and energized even with packed schedules. Beyond workouts, we prioritize sleep, hydration, balanced meals and time for prayer or journaling.”

While Azúcar initially launched its product lineup in Texas, the Cavinder twins share that the brand will expand to additional markets in the future. Haley’s favorite flavor is the Classic Lime, while Hanna reaches for Spicy Lime—and the twins tease that new flavors are already in development.

Cavinder twins | Courtesy of Azúcar Tequila

“‘¡Azúcar!’ is an expression of energy and celebration, and that’s exactly how we live,” the Cavinder twins say. “Helping build a brand around that from the ground up was an easy ‘yes.’”

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