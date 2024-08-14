Heather Graham Rocks Hot Pink Two-Piece on Vacation in Italy
Actress Heather Graham has recently spent some time soaking up the sun in Italy, and the 54-year-old star is sharing some of her vacation snapshots with her 529,000 Instagram followers as proof.
On Aug. 11, Graham posted a carousel of pics, starting with a swimwear photo in which she posed atop a rock formation in a hot pink bikini. The Hangover actress accessorized with an oversized pair of sunglasses, then took them off and leaned forward for the second pic. In both, her shoulder-length blonde locks fell in loose, natural beach waves.
Graham was also pictured laying on a rocky beach, climbing up a ladder from the water and posing in the surf in various swimwear looks throughout her vacation. Additionally, the actress shared a selfie alongside boyfriend John de Neufville and several snaps in a cobalt blue string bikini. Graham also expertly coordinated a hunter green two-piece with a green and white changing room in the last few slides.
“Ricordati che il mare ti sistema l’anima(remember the sea heals the soul) 🌊🧜🏻♀️❤️👙🇮🇹💋 #italy #liguria,” she wrote in her caption to summarize the photos.
“dream girl!!!!!!” Liz Plank gushed in the comments section.
“STUNNING 😍❤️✨🍒💫❤️,” Debra J. Fisher added.
“That was an incredibly fun trip! 👧🏼❤️🔥👦🏽,” Graham’s partner replied.
In addition to her time in Italy, Graham has spent much of her summer and late spring enjoying adventures in Malta and Mexico. As for her professional pursuits, she recently signed on to Kirill Sokolov’s forthcoming film, They Will Kill You, also starring Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette.