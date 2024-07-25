History-Making Olympian Ronda Rousey Was Fierce and Inspiring in Bodypaint in Petit St. Vincent
Retired professional wrestler Ronda Rousey made her SI Swimsuit debut in Captiva, Fla., in 2015, and truly wowed the team so much that she was asked to come back the following year, when she graced the cover. The New York Times best-selling author returned to the fold in 2016, traveling to Petit St. Vincent for a special, unique bodypaint feature with talented artist Joanne Gair and photographer Frederic Pinet. The brand also made history that year when Ashley Graham became the first plus-sized model to grace the front of the issue. Hailey Clauson also landed a cover that year.
“The three covers, what I think was really progressive about it, was that the three of us have completely different body types,” Rousey reflected. “The SI Swimsuit Issue really sets the social standard for what people expect the perfect woman’s body to look like, and a lot of those bodies usually look the same. This is the first issue where we really have women of all different body types in their healthiest form really being celebrated in that way. I really think that this magazine is a big step in the ‘healthy is the new skinny’ movement.”
The UFC fighter, who grew up in Riverside, Calif., donned a fierce tiger print black-and-white painted one-piece featuring a super low back, inspired by a We Are Handsome suit.
Today, the 2008 Olympian, who was the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, is a mom to daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Browne.
Below are some of our favorite photos from Rousey’s 2016 SI Swimsuit feature.