Hunter McGrady Celebrates Son’s First Birthday

Hunter McGrady has never shied away from talking about the raw realities of motherhood or her postpartum experience. The SI Swimsuit veteran has shown so much candor and vulnerability about these aspects of her life, it makes the times when she shares good news even better. In an IG post to her followers, McGrady shared snapshots into her son Hudson’s first birthday party.

“Yesterday we celebrated my sweet boy turning 1! (His actual birthday is June 26) and it was the most magical day. I’ve had my kids' first birthday in mind since I was a teenager.” She captioned the adorable post. Her vision was expertly brought to life by events company Bundle Sparkle. The party involved a colorful assortment of stuffed dinosaurs (advertised to the kids as up for adoption) and balloons that really made the location pop.

McGrady shared, “I reached out to @bundlesparkle.events with a general vision and they made that dream come true and more—Every detail was so incredibly thought out and specially made. I was so in awe of their team and the hard work they put into this party 🙏🏻 🦕🦖.”

The party also featured a dino-themed cake by For Goodness Cake NJ, a collection of cupcakes and desserts by Confections By Cathleen and a wondrous ball pit by Happy Kidz NJ. Most importantly, the birthday boy seemed to have an amazing time. Happy first birthday, Hudson!