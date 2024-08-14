Hunter McGrady Is Remarkable in These 5 Black Swimsuits in Bali
A member of the SI Swimsuit family since her 2017 debut in Anguilla, Hunter McGrady was deemed a brand legend this year and landed not one but two covers of the 60th anniversary issue. The 31-year-old was part of a triptych of covers with fellow brand icons and also earned her own solo cover following her photo shoot in Mexico, both of which were captured by visual artist Yu Tsai.
Since that bodypaint feature seven years ago, McGrady has traveled to exotic locations like Costa Rica, Bali and Belize with the brand. And outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, the Los Angeles native is a proud mom of two and cohost of the Model Citizen podcast.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model,” McGrady said while on location in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring of being named a brand legend. “I never thought that this would be available to me. To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from McGrady’s 2020 SI Swimsuit feauture in Bali. While on location in Indonesia, she donned several black and white swimwear looks that are just as trendy today as they were four years ago. Find a few of our favorites here.