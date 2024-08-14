Swimsuit

Hunter McGrady Is Remarkable in These 5 Black Swimsuits in Bali

The SI Swimsuit cover model nailed her poses for the 2020 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A member of the SI Swimsuit family since her 2017 debut in Anguilla, Hunter McGrady was deemed a brand legend this year and landed not one but two covers of the 60th anniversary issue. The 31-year-old was part of a triptych of covers with fellow brand icons and also earned her own solo cover following her photo shoot in Mexico, both of which were captured by visual artist Yu Tsai.

Since that bodypaint feature seven years ago, McGrady has traveled to exotic locations like Costa Rica, Bali and Belize with the brand. And outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, the Los Angeles native is a proud mom of two and cohost of the Model Citizen podcast.

“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model,” McGrady said while on location in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring of being named a brand legend. “I never thought that this would be available to me. To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from McGrady’s 2020 SI Swimsuit feauture in Bali. While on location in Indonesia, she donned several black and white swimwear looks that are just as trendy today as they were four years ago. Find a few of our favorites here.

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All. Necklace by Monies. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Yandy. Hat by Panmilli. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Saint Somebody. Sunglasses by Jim Halo. Necklace by Vitaly. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Dippin’ Daisy’s. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Top by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall. Bottoms by Burke NYC. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews