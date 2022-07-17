Hunter, Michaela McGrady Walking Miami Swim Week Runway Together

Hunter McGrady was joined by her older sister Michaela at this year’s Miami Swim Week. The sisters strut their stuff together down the iconic SI Swimsuit Runway at PARAISO Miami Beach.

Michaela McGrady and Hunter McGrady walk the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

There were a range of events starting July 15 in Miami, including a VIP party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which will feature activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

This will be the first Swim Week runway that the McGrady sisters will both be participating in. When asked about this experience, Hunter expressed how excited they were.

“Oh my gosh, this has been a dream of mine forever,” Hunter said. “Since we were little, we’ve always been best friends, and now we’re kind of in the same business. Sports Illustrated is such a huge part of my life, and it just means so much to me. I’m just so excited to bring her into this family and make such a splash on the runway and shout out and walk it out for those plus size girls who don’t feel seen, and do it together.”



Michaela agreed with what her sister said, adding how proud the McGrady family is of Hunter.

“It’s so great to be able to be apart of this,” Michaela said. “It’s something that she’s been doing for so long, and we’re all so incredibly proud of the strides that she’s made within Sports Illustrated and with the company. Just to be here together as sisters, we don't get the chance to be together too, too much, and to work together and to be able to do this and to represent so many incredible, beautiful women and people out there.”

The sisters have appeared in photoshoots together, though, including the recent Summersalt body positive swimwear collection titled “Every Body is a Summersalt body.” Their mother also joined them for the photoshoot.

The McGrady sisters co-host a podcast called Model Citizen, in which they highlight various topics, such as the modeling industry, fashion, beauty, dating, sex and even politics and family life.

The younger McGrady made her sixth consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance this year. In 2017, she made SI Swim history as she became the largest model at the time at size 16 to appear in the issue.