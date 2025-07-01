Jasmine Sanders Gets Dirty in Black Bikini Look for Fun Vacation Activity
Jasmine Sanders is soaking up the sun in any and every way possible this summer, and her most recent outdoor adventure featured an edgy outfit, plenty of dirt and a huge four-wheeler, making for what was guaranteed to be a good time.
The model took to her Instagram account this week to show her followers what she’s been up to while visiting Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Safe to say, she’s been having a great time taking in the sights and riding dirt bikes with her friends.
Despite the dirt and debris covering her face and body, the SI Swimsuit model was still a sight to behold for a recent photo drop, wearing a black triangle bikini top and black shorts. Sanders paired her simple outfit with a black scarf, not only to earn some extra style points but also to keep her gorgeous blonde curls protected.
And her caption on the post exuded the signature self-confidence that Sanders demonstrates both inside and out—but don’t get her wrong! Her confidence isn’t for show, as the 2020 SI Swimsuit cover model revealed that being confident is the way she defines true beauty.
“Beauty to me means someone that’s extremely confident,” Sanders told SI Swimsuit. “I don’t think it’s a huge play on physical. I think it’s more of a beautiful personality. Someone who can make you laugh and smile. You’re most happy and most beautiful if you can do that for someone else. I feel like that’s beauty. That’s somebody being gorgeous. That’s someone really shining from within.”
She expanded on this belief, adding, “I’m sorry. It does not matter how pretty you are, if you have a s****y personality, we will see it and it’s start seeping out of your pores. So, always try to be nice. Always try to have fun. And be light about things because there’s so much going on, so just being aware."
The SI Swimsuit staple has built her social media following of over 6 million around her confident photos and inspirational thoughts, just like the ones she shared above. Due to this, her fans are always inspired to walk in their own confidence and beauty whenever they see a picture of the 34-year-old on their feed.
“Girl, shine unapologetically, because when you do, you remind every woman that she can shine too,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram—not only speaking her truth but also living it, too.