Jasmine Sanders Glistens During Third SI Swimsuit Feature on Florida Beaches
Jasmine Sanders is a veritable veteran in the modeling industry. The 32-year-old has been modeling for almost 20 years now, having started when she was just 13. Her early career featured brand campaigns with the likes of Nike and Free People before making the transition to working with luxury labels like Moschino and Ralph Lauren.
In 2019, after about 14 years in the industry, the model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Traveling to Costa Rica with photographer James Macari, Sanders posed for a series of unforgettable photos, earning the title of Rookie of the Year for her debut feature.
Since that first appearance, she has made four more, returning to the issue each consecutive year after the first. In 2021, SI Swimsuit brought her to the beaches of Tampa, Fla., where she posed in the hazy sunlight for a handful of truly stunning photos. Posing in a series of muted bikinis and one-pieces in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s camera, the model made a lasting impression.
Following the announcement of her third feature in the issue, Sanders took the chance to reflect on the experience in an Instagram post. “From Rookie of the Year, to Cover Girl,” she said, referring to her 2020 cover feature, “to now gracing the pages as our new Cover models make history!! It feels ... good!! I’m so proud to stand by all of these incredible women and break down barriers with them!”
There’s no doubt that the model herself is—and always will be—a solid part of SI Swimsuit history. Here are a few photos from her trip to Florida to prove it.