Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 55th Birthday in White One-Piece Swimsuit
Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez! The singer turns 55 today, July 24, and shared a spicy Instagram pic with her 251 million followers to celebrate.
The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer snapped a mirror selfie as she flaunted her fit figure in a white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Lopez wore several gold bangle bracelets on her wrists, gold hoop earrings and a delicate pendant necklace. Her long brown locks were swept back into a perky ponytail, and she posed for the camera with one hand behind her head.
“This Is Me…Now 🎂,” Lopez wrote in her caption, in reference to her ninth studio album of the same name, which was released in February.
“The live proof that age is just a number!!!🔥🔥🔥❤️,” one fan gushed in the comments section. “Happy Birthday, Queen!”
“55 looking great on you✨️,” someone else noted.
“55 never looked so good😍🔥🔥✨🤍👑,” another user concurred.
Last November, Lopez shared her thoughts on aging with Elle, and made it clear that she was not in the least bit worried about growing older.
“People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain,” she stated. “I see myself working [as long as] I want to. I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know. But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it.”