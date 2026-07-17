Jordan Chiles Reminds Fans of SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Model Status

In case anyone forgot, gymnast Jordan Chiles is in fact an SI Swimsuit Issue cover model. The two-time Olympic medalist, who was photographed for the 2025 magazine at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., reminded her 1.6 million Instagram followers of her cover girl status with a series of sizzling swim pics on Tuesday, July 14.

The four-slide carousel consisted of photographs of Chiles showing off a red and white patterned monokini. In the first slide, the UCLA graduate struck a pose while lounging with one hand atop her head. She then posed against a cool driftwood wall before changing up her poses in each location.

“Is it me or is it hot 🥵,” the 25-year-old Oregon native stated in her caption, prompting plenty of her followers to chime into the comments section.

“It’s 100% you bringing the heat! 🔥 You’re glowing!” SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders cheered.

“it’s definitely hot now🥵🥵,” UCLA Bruin teammate Ciena Alipio stated.

“Pure beauty 🔥🔥🔥,” another user added.

Chiles’s Instagram carousel of swimwear pics has us reminiscing fondly upon her photo shoot in the Sunshine State, which was photographed by Ben Horton. While on set, the SI Swimsuit fashion team styled Chiles in a number of minimalist styles featuring bright color palettes and daring silhouettes, allowing her athleticism to shine without distraction.

In addition for posing for some incredible photos (including a few snaps in which she incorporated her well-honed gymnastics skills), Chiles chatted about her journey and way she hopes to pave a better path forward for the next generation of athletes.

“I think the thing that I would love to see is when you’re at a young age, using your voice,” Chiles said of her hopes for younger athletes. “That was one thing that I tried doing, but it wasn’t being heard. ‘You’re just saying this because,’ you know, ‘You have an attitude’ or something like that, and it was like, ‘No, I’m actually going through these phases of my life. And I would like for you to at least listen. You don’t have to give me feedback or anything like that, but at least listen.’”

In honor of Chiles’s latest Instagram carousel of swimwear photos, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite images from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot captured in the Sunshine State for the 2025 issue.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by FAE. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

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