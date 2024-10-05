Kamie Crawford Gets Emotional Explaining Her Decision to Leave ‘Catfish: The TV Show’
After six years on the television show Catfish, an MTV series about online dating, Kamie Crawford is hanging up her cohosting hat.
Her journey with the MTV show started with a two-episode guest cohosting role back in 2018. When she was approached with the short-term offer, that’s what she thought it would be: temporary. “I never would’ve imagined the life, love, memories and worldwide support that it would’ve awarded me,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 3. “I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love - whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more.”
Her goal as a cohost has been “to leave every room a bit brighter, warmer and safer than when I entered.” We here at SI Swimsuit can affirm that the three-time brand model brings that energy to everything she does while on set—and we have no doubt that includes her former hosting gig.
She didn’t make the decision to leave lightly, Crawford shared. “It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure,” she expressed. But as bitter as this goodbye is, she is filled with gratitude to have had the opportunity and the constant support of her fans. “Thank you for wrapping your arms around me and accepting me with welcoming arms,” she wrote.
While the 31-year-old didn’t share any details about her future plans, we’re fairly certain fans and followers can continue to enjoy her dating commentary in the form of her relationship advice podcast, Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford. She may be leaving Catfish, but she still has a vested interest in offering advice and analysis on relationship dynamics—hosting gig or not.
This change, and the announcement, were understandably emotional for Crawford. “I have so many new dreams now and although I’m writing this with tears in my eyes (y’all know I’m a water sign at the end of the day),” she concluded the message, “I am excited for what’s to come and I’m even more honored that I get to take you all with me.”
We—much like all of you, we’re sure—can’t wait to watch what Crawford does next. Whatever it is, we know she will give it her all and leave it better than she found it. That’s her M.O., after all.