Kamie Crawford’s 4 Holiday-Themed Date Night Ideas on a Budget
Day 9 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.
The holidays are a time to celebrate and be merry with friends and family, and that typically involves a lot of events on one’s social calendar. From family parties and work cocktail hours to brunch with girlfriends and spending quality time with your significant other, it can certainly add up—both where your social battery is considered and your wallet.
So, we turned to three-time SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford for some holiday date night ideas that are both fun and budget-friendly. After all, the Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host is no stranger to dishing out advice where love and relationships are concerned.
Below, check out a few of Crawford’s best holiday date night ideas that are sure to keep you and your partner entertained throughout the season.
Check out holiday light displays
“The magic of the holidays is a mixture of giving, receiving and high electric bills for your viewing pleasure,” Crawford says. “Don’t let your neighbor’s money go to waste! Grab two hot drinks, get in the car and cruise around! Keep a list of your top five faves as you go.
“A note for the city dwellers: Last week, my boyfriend and I walked around Manhattan to look at all the storefront holiday decor and even though we’re both in the city all the time, going with the purpose of seeing the lights and the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center just felt so romantic and special. It really is a vibe!”
Make a gingerbread house
“Nothing says holi-date like fresh baked cookies—or pre-bought cookies in the shape of a house with an instruction manual,” Crawford states. “Turn on some Christmas music and make a cute gingerbread house together! I love an activity that can be as serious or as silly as you want it to be, and it gives you an excuse to bring up what you’d both want your dream homes to look like.”
Holiday movie marathon and jingle baskets
“Netflix and chill, but make it holiday inspired!” Crawford suggests. “Pick three of your favorite feel-good holiday films: your personal favorite, your partner’s favorite and one that you both decide on together. Make a basket full of the other person’s favorite treats, some fuzzy socks, pajamas, etc., and exchange them as gifts upon arrival. A perfect excuse to eat some yummy snacks and get cozy.”
Create a vision board for 2025
“Instead of going out on New Year’s Eve, grab two poster boards, some markers, glue sticks, a bunch of magazines, some celebratory champagne and set up a fun vision boarding date for 2025!” Crawford urges. “This is fun for the couples with big dreams. My boyfriend and I did this last NYE and it was such a fun time, but it also gave us an opportunity to talk about our personal goals and our relationship goals in depth. Also, going out on NYE is soooo overrated.”