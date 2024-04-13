Kate Love Made an Impression During Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Nevis
Kate Love is nothing if not familiar with the set of an SI Swimsuit photoshoot. The Canadian model made her debut over a decade ago, traveling to Easter Island, Chile in 2013 for her first of 10 consecutive features with the brand.
With that many photo shoots under her belt, it’s fair to say that Love is an SI Swimsuit legend—one of the models who make the brand what it is today. Beyond the brand, she has made appearances in a variety of other magazines, including Daily Front Row and Ocean Drive. Her successful modeling career has likewise brought her to the set of brand campaigns with the likes of Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret.
Beyond her appearances in front of the camera, the 36-year-old spends much of her time with her husband, NBA player Kevin Love, and their daughter, who was born last June. The family of three split their time between Miami—where Love plays for the Miami Heat—and New York.
Though there’s so much we could say about each and every one of her appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue over the years, we’ll keep it brief. Today, we’re taking a look back at her trip to Nevis in 2018, and admiring the stunning tropical snapshots captured by photographer Josie Clough. For her sixth appearance in the annual issue, she posed in a handful of bright bikinis for some likewise vibrant photos.
Below are just a few of our favorites from her trip to the Caribbean paradise.