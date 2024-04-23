Kate Upton Proves Her Supermodel Skills in Stunning BTS Video From Latest Vosa Campaign
Ananya Panchal
Kate Upton is getting back into modeling and we couldn’t be happier. SI Swimsuit is the supermodel and three-time cover star’s biggest fan. The 31-year-old is always smiling when she’s doing what she loves and the behind the scenes content from her latest photo shoot was just too cute not to be shared. The Michigan native, who is a co-owner of light-carbonated vodka drink brand Vosa Spirits, posed for a promotional campaign with the company, which she joined last October.
In the video shared with her 48,000 TikTok followers, Upton showed off her impeccable modeling skills, flawless skin and radiant smile. She donned a series of fun, summery dresses and outfits, as well as a few different swimsuits as she posed on couches, amidst nature, in pools, in a hammock and in a red convertible.
“More days like these please,” she captioned the post, while the on-screen text read “photoshoots in Florida>>>>.”
In a short snippet at the end of the montage, the Other Woman actress was filmed after the shoot, wrapped in a white bathrobe. She smiled bright, impressed by the results on the photographer’s camera, and said “Honestly ... good work!”
The mom of one, who shares her daughter Genevieve with husband and MLB player Justin Verlander, is going to be spending a lot more time in front of a camera in the coming months. Upton is set to host Hulu’s new reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour, where 11 designers will compete for a $100,000 prize.