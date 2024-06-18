Katy Perry Teases New Music in Tiny White Swimsuit Top
Katy Perry has new music in the works, she announced on Instagram on Monday. The 13-time Grammy Award nominee will release her new single, “Woman’s World,” on July 11. Following her initial post, which depicted the 39-year-old singer and mom in a white bikini and metallic pants, Perry shared a video snippet with her 206 million followers that included a teaser of the new track.
“Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven sent / So soft, so strong,” Perry lip-synched along to her song as she tossed her long, dark locks in the breeze and panned her camera down her bikini-clad body. In her caption, the “California Girls” singer noted that the music video will be released on July 12, the day after the single drops.
Plenty of fans piped in to the comments section to express their excitement over the forthcoming single. Perry released her latest album, Smile, four years ago.
“MOTHER MOTHERING,” one user gushed.
“She’s the best in the business! END DOT PERIOD 🏆,” another added.
Perry wrapped her Las Vegas residency last fall and recently departed her role as an American Idol judge. Last August, she told Good Morning America that new music was on the horizon.
“I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy,” she stated of her daughter, whom she welcomed with Orlando Bloom in August 2020. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I’m feeling so much of it—so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”