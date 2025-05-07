Kelly Gale Defined Beachside Perfection in This Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
Kelly Gale only needed one shoot with SI Swimsuit to prove that she could captivate our camera lens, and we’re still thinking about it eight years later.
The Swedish-Australian model touched down in Sumba Island for her 2017 debut, where she joined photographer James Macari for a tropical photo shoot in the Indonesian sunshine.
As summer edges nearer, we found ourselves looking back on this throwback shoot and just had to share our favorite photos once again. Get a behind the scenes look from Gale’s time on set while browsing through these stunning frames from her magnetic feature in Asia:
“I was told that I was ugly most of my childhood,” Gale candidly disclosed to SI Swimsuit. The model, primed for her first shoot with the magazine, shared that in reality, this wasn’t the career that she envisioned for herself.
“When someone came up to me and said that I could make a living taking beautiful photos, I wanted to try because I didn't believe that could happen,” the model added.
At age 13, Gale began her career in the industry. Less than a decade later, she made her debut in SI Swimsuit.
“My favorite swimsuit was probably this bohemian one that I wore,” Gale said while on set. “I hadn’t really seen a suit like that before, and it was really sexy.” In the Luli Fama bikini, Gale was a beachside babe as she knelt on the Sumba Island shoreline.
The model also delved into some of her favorite poses during her debut shoot with Macari.
“We did a really cool pose on the walkway [with] my legs on the railing,” Gale continued, referring to a striking shot in the HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID bikini. “That [shot] wasn’t easy. Even if it looks easy, it wasn’t easy.”
When Gale was able to share the news of her SI Swimsuit feature with her now 1.6 million Instagram followers, the model reflected on her journey and where it had gotten her.
“To work for SI has been one of my goals ever since I started modeling,” Gale wrote in the post’s caption. Then, she shouted out the members of the SI Swimsuit team who joined her during her debut.
“Much love to [James Macari] for working his magic behind the camera! Thank you [SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief, MJ Day] and all the other [SI Swimsuit] family for an incredible shoot and making me feel so welcomed. I feel truly honored to be a part of this,” the caption concluded.