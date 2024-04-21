Kelly Rohrbach Turns Up the Heat on the Beaches of Malta
Ananya Panchal
Kelly Rohrbach’s SI Swimsuit feature might have been her first major modeling gig, but she sure seemed like a total natural. The actress, who is clearly used to being in front of a camera, and looking fabulous while posing, is best known for her breakout role in 2017’s Baywatch film reboot of the classic 1989 drama TV series. She put her own modern day spin on Pamela Anderson’s iconic C.J. Parker character.
The New York native made her debut with the brand in 2015, when she traveled to the marvelous nature escape that is Big Sur, Calif., for a super cool, adventurous shoot with photographer Yu Tsai along Route 1 that earned her a Rookie of the Year title. The 34-year-old returned to the fold the following year and was captured by visual Artist Ben Watts on the breathtaking beaches of Malta.
“[The second time around was] much more relaxed,” the mom of one said about her sophomore feature with the franchise. “Much more comfortable ... I still don’t know what I’m doing, but I have a better sense of what I’m doing, so it’s just been icing on the cake.”
The Two and a Half Men and Rizzoli & Isles actress, who starred alongside Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet in A Rainy Day in New York, is also a former Division I golfer. She played for the Georgetown Hoyas after being recruited on an athletic scholarship, and graduated from the university in 2012 with a degree in theater.
Below are six stunning pics from Rohrbach’s 2016 SI Swim shoot in Malta.