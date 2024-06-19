Kim Glass Looked Enchanting on SI Swimsuit Set in Banff
Back in 2011, Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass joined the SI Swimsuit team for a fun and outdoorsy feature. The photo shoot entailed a trip to Banff, Canada, where she posed for a series of adventurous photos captured by Stephan Wurth.
It was her first brush with the brand, but it was far from her first moment in the spotlight. The athlete took her talents to the University of Arizona for college, kicking off what would be an impressive career on the court. Afterward, she turned professional, working hard to earn her spot on the 2008 Olympic squad.
The California native traveled to Beijing, China for the summer games, where she helped lead her team to a silver medal. Just three years later, she took to the set of SI Swimsuit to join the ranks of impressive athletes who have graced the pages of the annual issue.
Recently, the SI Swimsuit team caught up with the former Olympian. Though she’s no longer a professional athlete, the 39-year-old is still dedicated to movement. Rather than putting her energy into on-court performance, though, Glass is now a dedicated fitness trainer. In addition to offering in-person training, she is likewise at the forefront of the digital fitness movement, and has built a following dedicated to her content.
But that’s not the only new adventure that she is embarking on. Glass is currently pregnant with twins—and the first-time mother couldn’t be more excited. In the coming months, and in-line with her mission, she plans to share fitness content that reflects her own life stage in the hopes of helping other postpartum moms.
In honor of the incredible journey that she’s on, we’re taking a look back at another milestone in her personal and professional career: her SI Swimsuit feature. Below are some of the stunning photos from the trip.