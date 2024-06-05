Lais Ribeiro Exuded Confidence During Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Costa Rica
Lais Ribeiro is a four-time SI Swimsuit model. Following her debut in 2017, the Brazilian beauty proceeded to make two more consecutive appearances in the issue, returning for the fourth time in 2021 after a year away.
Each one of her photo shoots for the brand—just like those for the likes of international editions of Vogue and various brand campaigns—was a testament to her sense of confidence. It was something top of mind for the model when she set foot on the set of her latest brand feature.
Feeling confident, she said on set, is a matter of “tak[ing] care of yourself.” Contrary to what industry standards might suggest, Ribeiro believes that “it’s not all about beauty,” and particularly, external beauty.
She chooses to prioritize her self-care because it brings her that feeling of self-assurance. “I feel better. I have more energy. I feel more confident,” Ribeiro said, “for my work and for myself. And I feel beautiful in my own skin.”
That confidence was definitely apparent in her 2019 feature, which took her to Costa Rica. There, the 33-year-old posed in vibrant swimwear, which complemented the deep blue waters of the Central American destination.
For her third consecutive brand feature, Ribeiro made a statement in photos captured by James Macari. Five years later, each one of the final snapshots from the day are still worth taking a look back at. Here are just a few of the phenomenal snaps of the self-assured Ribeiro in Costa Rica.