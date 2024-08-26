Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Red String Bikini Amidst Hawaiian Waterfall
Lais Ribeiro is showing her baby the beauty of nature! The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in 2017 in Sumba Island, Indonesia, recently traveled to the breathtaking Maui and snapped some stunning images with her baby bump on full display. She announced her pregnancy just last week, with some of the most moody, ethereal and creative maternity photos we have ever seen, also taken by photographer Jerome Duran in the Hawaiian island, and now she’s sharing an additional few fun pics from her trip.
The 33-year-old, who is expecting her second child, and first with husband and pro basketball player Joakim Noah, posed under a magnificent waterfall in her latest throwback IG post. Ribeiro, who is already a mom to 16-year-old Alexandre, donned a little red string bikini and looked off into the distance in the cover snap, and stood beside her hubby, who was perched on a rock, in another pic.
“Already missing this beautiful healing place 😭🥰😍🙏🏽🍃🌈🌊💚,” the Brazil native captioned the carousel shared with her 3.3 million followers Aug. 24. The family climbed through lush greenery, hiked mountains and swam in natural pools in other pics from the former Victoria’s Secret angel’s photo dump.
“I feel the love 😍😍😍,” Barbara Moura commented.
“Ahhh what a beautiful moment!! Be happy sis ❤️,” Gaia Do Brasil chimed.
The Brazil native first debuted the exciting news on Aug. 17, noting that she was 25 weeks along, and feeling “blessed.”
Noah, who also has two kids, Emaan and Leia from a previous relationship, shared the cutest pic and message on his own social media last week.
“Big bun in the oven!!!! Its time. Positive vibes in the jungle. All praise to the most high,” the 39-year-old wrote.