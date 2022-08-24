Lais Ribeiro Went For a Nature-Themed Wedding

Lais Ribeiro said "I do" to former pro basketball player Joakim Noah last month on the beach in Brazil in a dreamy affair. The SI Swimsuit model posted photos of her stunning nuptials, which included a Galia Lahav gown, flower-adorned arch and fellow model bridesmaids Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio by her side. Now back from her honeymoon in Brazil and Africa, we caught up with Ribeiro to learn more details about the theme, decor and more of her big day.

Lais Riberio and Joakim Noah at their wedding ceremony. Photo courtesy of Lais Ribeiro

Was there a theme you were going for?

“I was born in a city surrounded by nature, so I have a very special relationship with natural landscapes: beaches, rivers, mountains—and with the simplicity and grandeur that nature represents. So I looked for a combination: the natural settings, the sea, the sky, and the moon would be the protagonists, along with a production that prioritized the elements of nature, bright colors and other items that represent the flora, the cuisine and the culture of the Northeast well.”

What was the best moment of the day for you?

“Being with the people I love was special from start to end. The ceremony was beautiful; I have no words to describe what I felt. I felt such great loving energy from everyone who shared this moment with us. Looking at everyone’s faces and seeing their eyes light up filled my heart with love.”

Were there any particularly funny moments?

“Our families and friends like to party. It was so much fun to be with everyone there together, dancing, singing, and celebrating love.”

What were some of your favorite design details?

“The use of natural materials, flowers, leaves and wooden pieces, which were completely integrated into the space, surrounded by nature.”

How did you go about designing your dress?

“I was inspired by the design of classic dresses: a voluminous skirt and shoulders on a bateau neckline. I tried to mix intricate fabrics, like lace, with the unpretentiousness of a seaside ceremony, so I went barefoot, with my feet on the sand.”