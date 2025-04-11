Leslie Bibb Reveals This Part of Carrie Coon’s Iconic ‘White Lotus’ Monologue Was Not Scripted
It’s been a few days since The White Lotus wrapped its highly-anticipated, harrowing third season on HBO—airing April 7—and while fans are still talking about and dissecting everything that went down in Thailand, Leslie Bibb says she hasn’t even seen the finale yet.
“I can’t watch Aimee Lou [Wood] and Walton [Goggins] die,” the actor, known for her roles in Palm Royale and Iron Man, told Bustle in a recent interview, referencing the tragic final moments of the star-crossed characters Rick and Chelsea. “I just saw a clip of something leading up to it, and I started crying just seeing the clip.”
Bibb, who played Kate Bohr, a churchgoing Southern housewife with a flawless bob and a taste for gossip, starred alongside Michelle Monaghan and Carrie Coon as a trio of childhood best friends vacationing together. Their dynamic unraveled in a swirl of simmering tension, passive-aggressive digs and eventually, a Real Housewives–style blowup.
While fans are still processing the bloodshed Bibb is holding on to the emotional catharsis of the finale—particularly one poignant scene between the trio of Kate, Jaclyn (Monaghan) and Laurie (Coon), whose tearful monologue prompts a rare display of tenderness between the women.
“It felt like a build to truth, someone finally putting their sword down and leaning into their vulnerability. It was such a beautiful conclusion for these three women,” Bibb explained. “We were all present and not worried about the camera, our attention was so on each other.”
And, as Bibb revealed, the exchange of “I love yous” wasn’t even scripted. “That was happening in real time,” she said. “There’s a weird thing that happens with this show where you just feel very connected. Art is imitating life. I just felt like there was no acting in that moment.”
Though speculation swirled online about the production filming alternate endings, Bibb was quick shut that down. “I don’t know what people are talking about. We didn’t film any other ending because I was in the ending. They wrote different endings and put some of those pages out so they could see if there was a rat selling stories.”
And while viewers may still be shaken by the deaths and spiritual chaos that unfolded at the White Lotus resort, Bibb imagines her character would remember things a little differently.
“She is going to compartmentalize this, and she can’t wait to tell everybody in Austin how great it was,” she joked.