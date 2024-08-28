Lifestyle Brand Business & Pleasure Blends Vintage Aesthetics With Modern Quality
Business & Pleasure Co. cofounders Ollie Edwards and Lachlan Leckie always knew they wanted their company to do more than just sell outdoor furniture. The duo have turned their empire into a true lifestyle brand, marked by “nostalgia” and “quality,” shares Edwards, who serves as president of the retailer.
“We try to go the extra lengths that a lot of other brands don’t do. We make sure everything can be folded down and compacted so it can be traveled with. Everything is thoughtfully [made], and very compatible with other products,” he explains. “It’s vintage meets the modern needs of use—making sure it’s really easy for the customer, meeting their expectations of quality, and also just adhering to principles on aesthetic.”
Though the brand started by crafting and mastering the perfect beach umbrella (complete with SPF), they soon began to think about how to “accessorize” the staple center piece. Business & Pleasure has since expanded to beach-inspired furniture, linens and more. Edwards shares that people at trade shows would see Business and Pleasure items and immediately be reminded of their “grandma’s backyard” or an old “portrait on the wall” from their childhood.
“The beauty about being in America is everyone wants a very cohesive matching setup,” he says. “I think we really came in and re-established that nostalgic feel in what was quite a boring sector.”
The brand just partnered with Swedish model and content creator Elsa Hosk, bringing new muted red and green hues to their signature baby pink, navy blue, butter yellow, black and cream shades. He notes that there is a misconception that neutrals—black, whites, grays and beiges—are the key to making a space classy, sophisticated and cohesive. But, when color is carefully mixed in, it can actually be quite magical and interesting.
“Everyone has a little room for mix and match. Our collections [are] just so thoughtfully created that a lot of the colors still work together, even though they look like they might be different colors,” he continues. “They’ve got a trim that matches another base color or another cloth or something like that. We make it very easy for everyone to elaborate on the setups.”
Edwards adds that the inspiration for a very comfortable, vintage yet elevated aesthetic comes from feeling like the brand has been around for a very long time, despite only being founded in 2017. Both him and Leckie were born and raised in Australia, and Business & Pleasure Co. is actually a love story, of two “best friends” falling in love with their California dream girls and blending the two cultures aesthetics and love for the beach. The brand launched their first in-person store in Laguna Beach in 2021, and an additional Malibu storefront is opening soon.
Edwards has nothing but praise and appreciation for Leckie and their “dream” partnership. He describes his cofounder as a “creative genius,” and the “secret sauce” to the business, noting that in their 15 years working together they have never argued.
While Edwards and Lachlan were always into the art of homemaking and interior design and are passionate about making the space they live in as close to perfect, the rest of the world really seemed to catch up during the pandemic, when people were spending all their time indoors.
“Going through covid over the last few years, I think everyone's thinking about their home a lot more, and they’re a lot more considerate with their space, and understanding of how important it is to make sure that it’s a pleasant environment,” he says. “Business and pleasure is really there to get those little vignettes and different areas that you can set up: a place of entertaining, or a place of just like a quiet reading of a book or a glass of wine or whatever it may be.”
For Olympian Ilona Maher‘s photo shoot for the cover of the SI Swimsuit September digital issue, the team sourced stunning materials to create a vibrant beachside set from Business & Pleasure Co. Below are three pieces we (and Edwards) love from the brand. Shop the full collection at businessandpleasureco.com, on through major online retailers like Anthropologie, Revolve, Moda Operandi, FWRD and Nordstrom.
The Al Fresco Sun Lounger - Antique White, $1,999 (businessandpleasureco.com)
One of Edwards’s most favorite and essential products, he has multiple in his own home.
“Those little swivels are so good to for when you need to get a few emails done [you can wheel it] outside,” he explains. “It’s the perfect of balance of business and pleasure, in my opinion. I think we nailed it with that product.”
The Picnic Set, $199 (businessandpleasureco.com)
Edwards is excited to share this super “cute” picnic set, complete with stunning, high-quality dishes, silverware, coasters, napkins, cups, a chopping board, cheese knife and bottle opener. It’s everything you could ever need for a meal on the beach, and it comes in the most gorgeous, efficient leather packaging, as well as multiple colorway options.
The Beach Cart - Laurens Pink Stripe, $299 (businessandpleasureco.com)
This adorable pink-and-white striped beach cart is compact, durable and perfect for any waterside adventure. It features carefully desinged sand wheels, several pockets and a waterproof, tear-resistant mesh floor so you can pack it tight with all your beach essentials