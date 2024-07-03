Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 38th Birthday With Glowing, Bare-Faced Selfie
Happy (belated) birthday to Lindsay Lohan! The Freaky Friday actress celebrated her special day on Tuesday, July 2, and rang in her 38th birthday by gifting her Instagram fans with a gorgeous selfie.
The mom of one snapped a pic in front of a backdrop of greenery in a flowy white blouse and a birthday crown atop her head. Lohan was glowing and fresh-faced in the pic, and appeared to be wearing minimal to no makeup. Her fiery locks were worn straight and loose and she grinned for the camera.
“Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed,” The Parent Trap star wrote in her caption. “Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes ☺️.”
Plenty of Lohan’s 14.4 million followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section to wish her a special day.
“That’s my lil boo. Love you, Casey! 💛,” Life-Size costar and SI Swimsuit legend Tyra Banks cheered.
“Happy birthday 🎂🎉 to an icon ❤️❤️❤️❤️ with the biggest heart,” another user wrote.
“OF COURSE SHES A CANCER WHAT AN ICON 🤩 happy birthday queen!” one fan noted of Lohan’s astrological sign.
“Happy birthday to one of my favorite childhood legends,” someone else gushed. “Hope you had the best day ❤️❤️❤️.”
Lohan is currently working on a Freaky Friday sequel, which will see her long-awaited reunion with costar Jamie Lee Curtis. “It’s gonna be a really Freaky Friday,” she recently teased of the forthcoming project on an episode of Good Morning America. “Much freakier than you would expect.”