Lindsey Vonn Sizzled on The Sand in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Ananya Panchal
SI Swimsuit model Lindsey Vonn made history last year, when she became the first woman to ski the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria, and the first person to ever complete the course at night. The 82-time World Cup race winner made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010 when she traveled to Whistler, Canada, with photographer Warwick Saint. The Olympic alpine skier, who is a three-time medalist, returned for a super bold and unique body painting feature in 2016 in Petit St. Vincent, where she was captured by Frederic Pinet and worked with talented artist Joanne Gair.
The 39-year-old athlete returned for her most recent feautre in 2019, when she posed for Walter Chin on the breathtaking beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She retired from the sport that same year—though she still often recreationally hits the slopes and wows with her skills today.
“I was actually pretty nervous for my first SI Swimsuit Issue. I wasn’t entirely confident with how I looked at the time. I think being featured in the magazine made me look at myself in a different, more positive light,” Vonn recalled. “In some ways, it boosted my confidence and made me feel that having a strong and athletic body was not just OK but something to be proud of and celebrated. Each issue I was in, I was more and more confident, and it’s amazing to see that transformation in the pictures and in myself.”
Below are six marvelous photos from the Minnesota-born, Colorado native’s 2019 SI Swim shoot in Puerto Vallarta.