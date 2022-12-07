Skip to main content
Swimsuit 2019: Lindsey Vonn Intimates
Lindsey Vonn’s SI Swimsuit Photos Over the Years Are Completely Stunning

The alpine skier has been featured in the magazine three times.

Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has made three appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue and has shown that she’s just as comfortable on the beach as she is on the slopes. She made her debut back in 2010 when she was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada. At the time, she was 26 and had just won her third consecutive World Cup championship.

Vonn returned to SI Swimsuit in 2016 to work with photographer Frederic Pinet and artist Joanne Gair in Petit St. Vincent on a barely-there bodypaint feature. Three years later, in 2019, after winning her final medal at the worlds and then retiring from competitive skiing, she made her third appearance, traveling to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to work with photographer Walter Chin. Vonn ended her career as the all-time leader in women’s World Cup race victories with 82 wins.

Since her retirement from skiing Vonn has focused on various business endeavors, most recently launching a sunglasses collaboration with Swedish luxury eyewear brand Yniq.

On coming back to SI Swimsuit for her final year, Vonn told SI Swimsuit, “It feels incredible! I remember the first time I was asked to be in the magazine and I was shocked they asked me. I wasn’t sure of myself and was struggling with self-confidence. Now being in my third issue it’s amazing to see how far I’ve come as a person. I’m finally confident in myself and I think you’ll be able to see that in the pictures.”

Take a look at some of our favorite photos with Vonn over the years: 

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Frederic Pinet in Petit St. Vincent. Swimsuit inspired by Missoni.

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 

