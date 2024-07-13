Listen Up, Camila Cabello Has the Most Valuable Advice for Pre-Date Nerves
Fans have been loving Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, XOXO, a classic pop record with bratty, upbeat hits, moving ballads and a sweet love letter to her younger self as she reaches her late twenties. Tons of fans have been telling the singer how much they appreciate the relatable and sweet guitar track “twentysomethings.”
Now, the 27-year-old is sharing some more tidbits of knowledge she’s picked up over the past several years, about navigating the difficult, confusing, yet rewarding and unforgettable decade that is your 20s.
Cabello had particularly valuable advice about dating, that she wish someone had told her.
“Before you go on dates, if you find yourself getting nervous, if you find yourself trying to be chosen, remember you are also choosing,” the four-time Grammy Award-nominated artist shared. “It’s not only ‘Do they like me?’ It’s [also] ‘Do I like them?’”
The “I LUV IT” singer also shared an important message about wearing sunscreen, not comparing yourself to others, and learning to be confrontational. Watch her full advice video on TikTok.
“How much you invest in somebody should not be based on a list of their best qualities, it should be based on how they make you feel. I don’t care if he’s the funniest, smartest, most talented guy in the world. Does he make you feel safe? Does he make your nervous system feel calm? Or does he make you feel anxious? Does he make you overthink everything you say? Does he make you feel like you have to compete with other women? If so, we have to retrain and rewire our minds. That is not our person,” she continued. “When it comes to dating, be so yourself that the people who are not meant for you will just naturally clear out of the way. In dating, rejection is honestly a good thing.”
The Cuba-born, Miami native, knows that with each bad date, rejection, ghost or breakup text you send, you’re just one step closer to finding your person. She’s also totally sympathetic to the fact that dating in your 20s is hard, and all you can do is take it day by day, set healthy boundaries and do your best to take care of yourself.
“Twenty-somethin’s in love, in lust, in confusion / Twenty-somethin's, dancin’ while our hearts are bruisin’,” the Cinderella actress sings in her hit new song. “Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn / When it comes to us, I don't know what the f--- I’m doin’.”