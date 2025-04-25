Lizzo and Adriana Lima Pose Together for Adorable Moment on Red Carpet at Daily Front Row’s Fashion LA Awards
Peak girlhood was on full display during the Daily Front Row’s Fashion LA Awards red carpet last night.
The evening featured fashion icons across the celebrity and influencer landscape, including appearances by SI Swimsuit models Tyra Banks and Brooks Nader, but it also hosted the cutest moment between two of the star-studded attendees.
Pop star Lizzo and supermodel Adriana Lima embraced on the red carpet as the duo shared the spotlight and did a handful of playful poses for the photographers. The “Still Bad” singer shared the video of the wholesome interaction with Lima to her 11.7 million Instagram followers, while also explaining why meeting the supermodel was truly a full-circle moment.
“I remember working at Victoria’s Secret and I used to look at the cutouts of [Lima] everyday and I wished I could be her,” Lizzo’s caption from the post started. “Fast forward to her telling me I’m pretty 🤯🥺— wait does this mean I’m a very sexy angel now?!”
And several commenters, including SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders, were happy to share some words of encouragement on Lizzo’s post.
“Absolutely! You’ve been that girl!! ❤️🔥,” Sanders commented.
“Lizzo, you have always been gorgeous!!! 😊,” one user agreed.
“You’re such an inspiration Lizzo,” another fan chimed in.
“Always have been Darling!! ❤️ You looked gorgeous in that dress! 😍,” another commenter concurred.
Lizzo and Lima both looked radiant at Thursday night’s event, with the pair sporting mini dresses of different styles. Lizzo debuted a sparkling silver dress with abstract curves while Lima opted for a long-sleeved black garmet with a flattering low back. The duo did have one stylish similarity, as the two rocked sleek and straight hairstyles, though Lizzo kept her hair down while Lima’s was pulled back into a ponytail with a striking side part.
Lima also took home some new hardware, as the 43-year-old won the Fashion Comeback of the Year award. The renowned model had returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway back in Oct. 2024 after a six-year absence with the brand.
Lizzo also hopped on Instagram to offer words of encouragement to honoree Alexx Mayo, who took home the Makeup Artist of the Year award.
“I’M SO PRADA YOU [ALEXX MAYO] THEE MAKEUP ARIST OF THE YEAR!” Lizzo shared to her Instagram story, including a video of the two on the red carpet. In the background of the story, she added Beyoncé’s classic song “Check on It.”