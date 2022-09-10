Look: SI Swimsuit Models Make the 2022 U.S. Open a Style Moment

The 2022 U.S. Open—-which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11—-had everyone talking this year as it was Serena Williams’s final tournament before retiring. Not to mention, Frances Tiafoe became the first Black male player to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. But there have been major fashion moments beyond the history-making sports moments. Celebs from Laverne Cox to Zendaya showed up at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City to cheer on their favorite players donning designer duds. But our SI Swimsuit models' courtside style was aces. Here are a few of our favorite looks.

Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson attend Serena Williams last match on Arthur Ashe stadium during Day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2022 in Queens, New York City. Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Would you expect anything less than chic from one of our SI Swimsuit 2022 cover stars? The singer sat in the Williams’s guest box on Sept. 2 to watch her final singles match, wearing a sleek white button-down dress with black sunglasses.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The three-time Olympic medalist (and three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model) watched Williams win her first-round match on Aug. 29 while wearing a satin Gucci blazer in a light pink hue over a black structured low-cut top and black satin pants. The former alpine skier accessorized the look with black open-toe sandals, a Cartier Juste un Clou ring and a black suede envelope clutch.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Gotham/GC Images

To attend the women’s singles quarterfinal match on Sept. 7, the two-time SI Swimsuit model donned separates from UK-based brand KNWLS. The form-fitting outfit featured a star print all over, which was paired with pointed-toe boots.

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman attends Day 7 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2022 in Queens, New York City. Jean Catuffe/GC Images

The SI Swimsuit model rocked a stellar street style to the U.S. Open on Sept. 4. She wore high-waisted jeans that were cuffed at the bottom to reveal large black combat boots. Meanwhile, she sported a simple black tank with a sheer black button-up over the top.

Gigi Hadid

Always effortlessly chic, the SI Swimsuit model was at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 to watch close friend Serena Williams. She sat alongside her sister, Bella Hadid, wearing flowy red pants by Simon Miller and a matching backless top with spaghetti straps. She paired the look with white sneakers and round sunglasses to keep it casual.

Ashley Graham

Graham was also in the stands on Aug. 29 to cheer on Williams, opting for a feminine look. The 2016 SI Swimsuit cover star wore a blue-and-white floral print top with ruffled straps in combination with a high-waist navy blue midi skirt.