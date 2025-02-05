The Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis Trade Explained, for the Girlies
Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis just shook up the NBA, and whether you care deeply or not at all, we’re here to make it make sense.
We know your boyfriends, brothers, fathers and every NBA fan in your life are talking about the trade. Your entire social media feed also has something to say about it—even if you’re certainly not on the sports side of TikTok. This news has found its way to your FYP, your group chats and maybe even your favorite pop culture meme accounts.
So, let’s break it down. The trade is sending shockwaves through the NBA, but if you’re not fully immersed in the world of basketball, you might be wondering: Why is everyone freaking out? Why does this matter? And most importantly, what do I need to know?
Fear not—we’ve got you covered. And we’ve also got the best tweets making comparisons that will have you saying, Ohhh, now I get it!
What the heck happened?
In a nutshell, the Dallas Mavericks traded 25-year-old Slovenia native Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 31-year-old forward Anthony Davis—and the entire sports world lost its mind. The deal also included a few other players and a future draft pick, but at its core, this was simply a superstar swap. Dončić, the former face of the Mavericks and undoubtedly their star player, is now joining LeBron James in L.A., while Davis, a defensive powerhouse and key piece of the Lakers’ 2020 championship-winning team, is headed to Dallas.
Blockbuster trades like this don’t happen every day. It’s like if two of the biggest pop stars decided to switch record labels overnight—it’s shocking, messy and has massive ripple effects. The Mavericks are betting that defense wins championships, and the Lakers are building their post-LeBron future with one of the league’s most electrifying young stars.
Why the fuss?
For context, Dončić isn’t just a great player—he’s one of the most dominant offensive forces in the NBA today. The Rookie of the Year has been the heart and soul of the Mavericks since he was drafted in 2018, ranking No. 2 in all-time playoff points per game, and No. 3 in all-time regular season points per game, as well as making highlight reels on a nightly basis. Trading away someone like him, a five-time NBA All-Star, is almost unheard of. It was such a staggering move deal that one groom even paused his wedding to share the news and read the details. Half the internet didn’t even believe it at first. Mark Cuban, who used to be the Mavericks owner once famously said he would trade his wife for Dončić.
On the flip side, Davis is the Lakers’ defensive anchor and one of the best big men in basketball. A big man in basketball refers to a tall, dominant player who plays power forward or center, focusing on defense, rebounding and scoring near the basket—the 6'10" athlete is a prime example. When healthy, he’s nearly unstoppable on both ends of the court. Without him, they could struggle to stop teams from scoring—especially against elite big men.
The idea of Luka in a Lakers jersey is something the NBA world has fantasized about for years. He’s built for the bright lights of L.A., and if he and LeBron figure out their chemistry, this trade could make the Lakers one of the most dangerous teams in the league. He’s young and just beginning to enter his prime, with countless accomplishments already under his belt.
This trade is a big deal because superstars of this caliber almost never get swapped for each other. Usually, a team trading away a star gets draft picks and young talent in return—not another superstar. Even more shocking, is the fact that the Mavericks were willing to shake up their entire future in one move.
Why did the trade happen?
The beauty of the NBA is that to stay competitive and chase championships, teams must be willing to adapt and make bold moves when needed.
For the Lakers, they were looking toward the future. Dončić fits right into the role of the face of the franchise. James isn’t going to play forever, and Davis—while dominant—is significantly older with a history of injuries. Dončić, on the other hand, is a generational MVP-caliber player. And, when an athlete who is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game is on the table, you just don’t say no.
The Mavericks were nearing the end of their rookie contract with the athlete, who was eligible for a supermax contract: a five-year $345 million extension—which if offered and taken would have become the richest deal in NBA history. It was a huge financial commitment they weren’t ready for.
At the end of the day, both teams made this trade because they wanted to fix weaknesses and prepare for the next phase of their franchises. Whether or not it actually works out? That’s the billion-dollar question.
Additional details of the trade, if you care
Aside from the Davis and Dončić swap, a few other players and picks were involved to balance out the trade.
The Mavericks also sent Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers. Kleber is a versatile forward who can defend and shoot threes, making him a solid role player alongside LeBron and Luka. Morris, on the other hand, is a veteran presence and was mostly included to help match salaries. Meanwhile, the Lakers sent Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick to Dallas. Christie is a young shooting guard with potential, though it’s yet to be determined if he can be a game-changer. The first-round pick is a valuable asset for the Mavericks, giving them the flexibility to either develop young talent or use it in future trades.
The Utah Jazz also got involved as a third team. They took Jalen Hood-Schifino, a rookie from the Lakers, and received two second-round picks as part of the deal. While their role in the trade was smaller, they gained young talent and future draft capital without giving up any major players.
At its core, this was all about Dončić and Davis switching teams, but these extra pieces helped make the trade work financially and strategically for each franchise.