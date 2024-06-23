Madisin Rian Showcased Talent and Beauty on the SI Swimsuit Set in the Dominican Republic
Madisin Rian had been dreaming of posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue for years before she made it into a reality.
When the American model traveled to the Dominican Republic with the brand for the 2023 magazine, she was turning a longtime ambition into real-life success. Though she had been hoping the moment would come around for years, Rian was certain that the opportunity didn’t present itself until last year for a reason. “I’ve dreamed of doing SI [Swimsuit] for so many years now,” she said while on set, “and for me to be in the moment right now that it’s happening, I’m a firm believer that everything happens in the right timing.”
But it wasn’t simply a fairytale ending for the model—it was a dream come true for the brand as well. Rian brought incredible beauty, grace and talent to the set of her SI Swimsuit debut, and we simply couldn’t have asked for better.
She attributed her incredible talent in front of James Macari’s camera, in part, to the atmosphere. “It’s just so organic and so natural for me to be shooting with this amazing team that is giving me the creative freedom to just be me,” she explained. “That’s what it’s all about.”
The well-known face of Armani Beauty couldn’t have been more right about that. The feature was all about showcasing Rian, and she put her best foot forward.
While all of the photos from the trip to the Dominican Republic are absolutely worth another look, below are just a few of our favorites.