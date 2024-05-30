Maggie Rawlins Rocked Neons for Her SI Swimsuit Feature on the Coast of Florida
Modeling wasn’t always Maggie Rawlins’s primary career. She embraced the passion full-time only after she had gotten a nursing degree and spent some time in the healthcare industry. And now that she is embracing modeling as her main pursuit, that doesn’t mean she has put away her passion for nursing.
In fact, when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021, she was fresh off of a return to the healthcare industry. When the pandemic hit, Rawlins decided to step back into her former career. For her, it was an easy decision. “I feel like everyone has a role and responsibility to play during the pandemic,” she told People at the time. “Since I have an active nursing license, I felt like [going back to nursing] was the right thing to do.”
From firsthand experience working with Rawlins, we know she puts her all into her endeavors. Whether working as a nurse during the pandemic or modeling for the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue, we can trust that she will be giving her best.
When she traveled to Florida for that feature with the annual magazine, the model did not disappoint. The South Carolina native posed in a series of neon bikinis and sequined bodysuits—styling that we can only describe as rockstar-inspired (and an apt choice for the photo shoot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino).
The one-time SI Swimsuit model certainly made the most of that trip to Florida, and we have the photos to prove it. Here are a few of the best snaps from the occasion.