Malia Manuel Surfed the Waves of Turks and Caicos During Her SI Swimsuit Feature
For Hawai’i native Malia Manuel, Turks and Caicos was uncharted territory. Almost a decade of competing on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour had taken to her a lot of unique tropical destinations, but the islands just southeast of the Bahamas wasn’t one of them.
So, in addition to bringing her first feature with the SI Swimsuit brand, her 2020 trip to Turks and Caicos likewise brought the chance to practice the sport she loved in a new and different location. It was “a part of the world that I really wouldn’t come for surfing,” Manuel admitted on the set of her photo shoot. But she took advantage of the opportunity all the same.
The photo shoot captured by James Macari featured a variety of photos—some the beach-front snaps typical of most brand photo shoots. But others were more unique. Rather than just posing in front of the water, the 31-year-old decided to take her white surfboard out for a spin in the Atlantic Ocean—and Macari captured it all.
There are a series of striking snapshots from photo shoot featuring Manuel diving underneath the water with her board in hand and riding the waves of the beautiful destination. It may not have been a typical surfing spot for the athlete, but she showed of her tricks all the same.
The following photos are a testament to the range of incredible images captured from Manuel’s trip to Turks and Caicos—as well as her skill in front of the lens.