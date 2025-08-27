Malia Manuel’s Turks and Caicos SI Swim Shoot Embodies Unforgettable ‘It Girl’ Energy
Malia Manuel belongs in the water. As a professional surfer, her lifestyle beckons her to the beach often, not only to ride sick waves and perform even sicker moves on her surfboard, but also to deliver stunning beach looks in her various swimsuits. Manuel showcased her beauty with SI Swimsuit during her debut with the brand in 2020 in Turks and Caicos.
In the tropical archipelago, the athlete gave the world gorgeous poses in trendy swim pieces. In case there was any doubt about how much “It Girl” energy she exudes, allow this throwback to speak for itself!
Manuel doesn’t see work and play in black and white. Instead, she acknowledges that her work was truly made for her—so much so that it speaks to her in ways no one could ever imagine.
“Work for me, for the most part, is in nature, in the ocean,” Manuel expressed to the SI Swimsuit team. “I’m constantly motivated and inspired with all that surrounds me in the water, whether that’s other athletes, friends, kids learning to surf for the first time, or just the stillness between waves.”
With wind and waves being temperamental forces no human can control, there are some days when the waters look daunting. Nevertheless, she finds beauty in the chaos, rummaging through the crashing oceans to find her state of solace.
“I thrive on the moments in between chaos and composure Mother Nature brings in the ocean. Every day is so different in the water, I’m constantly inspired to flow and learn to be present with my surroundings while I surf.”
Her circle of loved ones is also what keeps her grounded amid the occasional rambunctiousness that comes with the needs of her career. If it weren’t for her friends supporting her every step of the way, it’s safe to say it would’ve been a lonely climb to the top.
“On a personal level, my friends inspire me—I’m lucky to have such healthy, forward-thinking, supportive, confident, adventurous people in my life.”
At just 14, Manuel made history by becoming the youngest surfer ever to win the U.S. Open of Surfing, securing her monumental victory in 2008. Her accomplishments speak to her relentless drive and ambition. As stellar as she was at such a young age, there are some things the older version of Manuel wishes the younger version knew and cherished.
“Care less about what everyone thinks about you and know you are enough to those who matter,” she replied when asked what advice she would give her younger self.
Manuel’s legacy as a surfer has already been secured, but that doesn’t mean she’s walking away from the sport. She often returns to the familiar waves to get a ride or two in to keep her on her toes. And if that already wasn’t impressive enough, she stays on her grind with a baby by her side.
The athlete welcomed her first child in 2024 with her husband. But before her baby boy was even out of the womb, she ensured he connected with the waters—perhaps her affinity for the ocean will be passed down.
Make no mistake: the waves Manuel has made during her career are not to be underestimated, especially because she does so while looking so darn good.