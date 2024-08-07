Swimsuit

Maren Morris Shares How Songwriting Gave Her the Courage to Come Out As Bisexual

The singer-songwriter recently opened up about her new single, ‘Push Me Over.’

Cara O'Bleness

Maren Morris
Maren Morris / Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris recently sat down with People to chat about her new single, “Push Me Over,” and the 34-year-old Texas native opened up about how writing the track encouraged her to publically come out as bisexual in June.

“I didn’t ever feel before I had the courage to say that, and it was something that I knew for decades, but I think it was just the timing of: I’m in a space to say this without anything really getting misconstrued, and it’s Pride Month,” she told the outlet. “I also had just felt comfortable in myself enough to write a song like ‘Push Me Over.’ It gave me the little shot of courage I needed, I guess.”

In a June 9 Instagram post, Morris shared the news alongside a series of images from a tour stop in Phoenix. “happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” she wrote. “happy pride 🌈.”

Maren Morris
Maren Morris / Timothy Norris/Getty Images

The “Chasing After You” singer’s fans and followers could not have been more encouraging, and her comments section was quickly flooded with messages of love and support.

“HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! thanks for being an inspiration and what a special pride this one is 🏳️‍🌈🤍,” singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier stated.

“So proud of you, Maren!” a fan gushed. “This fellow B loves you immensely!! 🌈.”

“I thought I couldn’t love you anymore than I already do. But then this. ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈,” someone else noted.

“Welcome welcome queen 🏳️‍🌈,” another user cheered.

Morris released her latest EP, Intermission, on Aug. 2. The five-song project includes “Push Me Over,” and is the follow-up to her 2022 album, Humble Quest.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS



