Mariah Carey to Headline NFL Christmas Day Games, Joining Beyoncé
For the first time this year, Netflix is slated to stream the NFL’s Christmas Day games. It will mark the first time in league history that the streaming service has had the chance to air the holiday games—and they are planning an appropriately big spectacle to mark the occasion. On Dec. 12, they announced that Mariah Carey would kick off the two-game holiday series.
In a video that Netflix shared on YouTube, the pop musician takes the stage in a sequined red blazer to make the announcement. “This Christmas, we all get our wish,” she said. The streaming service will air a taped performance of her hit holiday single “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Carey’s performance will be followed by two games: one between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST and another between the Baltimore Ravens versus the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. EST.
“The NFL is live on Netflix,” the pop musician added, “and I’ll be there, too.” The taped performance of her hit single coincides with the 30th anniversary of her 1994 studio album Merry Christmas, featuring “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Carey isn’t the musician who will take center stage during the NFL’s Christmas Day lineup. Beyoncé will likewise perform during the halftime show of the Ravens Texans game in Houston. In an Instagram announcement on Dec. 11, the singer-songwriter declared it “A Cowboy Carter Christmas.” The clever caption accompanied a video of Beyoncé posing in the snow in an all-white outfit (pants, a feather jacket and a white cowboy hat). Unlike Carey’s taped performance, Beyoncé will take to the stage for a live show. The musician is keeping her set list under wraps.
Fans are ecstatic about the pair of performers slated for the holiday show—and made as much known in the comments section of Netflix’s Carey announcement. “Finally getting the Mariah x Beyoncé collab we deserve,” one wrote of the duo.
“Closest thing we’ll ever get to a Mariah x Bey collab,” another added.
So the stage is set. Whether you’re a fan of the teams playing or simply a follower of Carey or Beyoncé, Netflix’s Christmas Day lineup is certainly going to be one to remember.