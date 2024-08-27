Martha Stewart Rocked Sleek One-Pieces and Loud Accessories on SI Swimsuit Set in the Dominican Republic
When Martha Stewart was presented with the opportunity of posing for the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, she accepted enthusiastically.
Though she already had an impressive lifetime of achievements behind her, the 83-year-old’s feature proved she wasn’t finished seeking out fulfilling careers opportunities. And she took on the challenge wholeheartedly.
The 2023 feature took her to the coast of the Dominican Republic, where Stewart posed for beach- and pool-front photos captured by Ruven Afanador. Outfitted in a series of classic one-pieces, dramatic accessories (think sunglasses, necklaces, etc.) and chic cover-ups, Stewart proved herself to be the same energetic personality who made a name for herself all those years ago.
To her, age isn’t really of note. Stewart’s passions, motivations and work ethic have not changed. But it did feel somewhat significant during her SI Swimsuit feature. After all, at 81, she was the oldest model in brand history to pose for the cover of the annual magazine.
“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,” Stewart said at the time. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”
It was historic. And the beautiful photos from the Dominican Republic are a testament to that. Here are just a few of our favorites from the trip.