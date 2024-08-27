Swimsuit

Martha Stewart Rocked Sleek One-Pieces and Loud Accessories on SI Swimsuit Set in the Dominican Republic

Age may just be a number, but this time around, it marked a historic achievement for the lifestyle media personality.

Martha Zaytoun

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

When Martha Stewart was presented with the opportunity of posing for the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, she accepted enthusiastically.

Though she already had an impressive lifetime of achievements behind her, the 83-year-old’s feature proved she wasn’t finished seeking out fulfilling careers opportunities. And she took on the challenge wholeheartedly.

The 2023 feature took her to the coast of the Dominican Republic, where Stewart posed for beach- and pool-front photos captured by Ruven Afanador. Outfitted in a series of classic one-pieces, dramatic accessories (think sunglasses, necklaces, etc.) and chic cover-ups, Stewart proved herself to be the same energetic personality who made a name for herself all those years ago.

To her, age isn’t really of note. Stewart’s passions, motivations and work ethic have not changed. But it did feel somewhat significant during her SI Swimsuit feature. After all, at 81, she was the oldest model in brand history to pose for the cover of the annual magazine.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,” Stewart said at the time. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

It was historic. And the beautiful photos from the Dominican Republic are a testament to that. Here are just a few of our favorites from the trip.

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Anemos provided by Moda Operandi. Necklace by Anita Ko. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Yves Saint Laurent . Cover-up by Valentino. Earrings by Anita Ko. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Martha Stewar
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Body Glove. Necklace by Cicada. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews