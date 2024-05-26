Megan Fox Channeled a Mermaid Goddess During Her Cover Feature in the Dominican Republic
When Megan Fox posed for the cover of last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in the Dominican Republic, she donned a number of stunning swimwear looks—many of which embodied mermaid goddess vibes right on the beach.
Known for her work in films like Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, Fox is also a published author and proud mom of three. She released a book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, last December, which is now a New York Times best-seller. As for her role as a mother, which she has referred to as her favorite work to date, Fox shares her sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.
The 38-year-old actress traveled to the Caribbean nation to model in front of photographer Greg Swales’s lens for her cover girl moment with SI Swimsuit. And while the resulting images are nothing short of extraordinary, Fox had to shake out a few nerves on set to start.
“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” Fox admitted while on location, and added that she manifested the opportunity into reality. “I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me.”
It certainly did pan out, as her full gallery is beyond incredible. And while Fox’s two favorite looks from her own feature were a brown leather bikini and a sweet, cropped cherry T-shirt, we’re looking back on a few of our own favorite siren-inspired looks, below.