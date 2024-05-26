Swimsuit

Megan Fox Channeled a Mermaid Goddess During Her Cover Feature in the Dominican Republic

The actress and author posed for the front of last year’s issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic.
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

When Megan Fox posed for the cover of last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in the Dominican Republic, she donned a number of stunning swimwear looks—many of which embodied mermaid goddess vibes right on the beach.

Known for her work in films like Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, Fox is also a published author and proud mom of three. She released a book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, last December, which is now a New York Times best-seller. As for her role as a mother, which she has referred to as her favorite work to date, Fox shares her sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

The 38-year-old actress traveled to the Caribbean nation to model in front of photographer Greg Swales’s lens for her cover girl moment with SI Swimsuit. And while the resulting images are nothing short of extraordinary, Fox had to shake out a few nerves on set to start.

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” Fox admitted while on location, and added that she manifested the opportunity into reality. “I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me.”

It certainly did pan out, as her full gallery is beyond incredible. And while Fox’s two favorite looks from her own feature were a brown leather bikini and a sweet, cropped cherry T-shirt, we’re looking back on a few of our own favorite siren-inspired looks, below.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: JÉBLANC. Skirt: JÉBLANC. Swim Bottom: Frankies Bikinis. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. Ring: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress: Celia Kritharioti. Swim Bottom: Skims. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: GCDS. Bottom: GCDS. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. Body Chain: Jacquie Aiche. Rings: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox
Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: JÉBLANC. Skirt: JÉBLANC. Swim Bottom: Frankies Bikinis. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated
Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.