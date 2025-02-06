Megan Fox Reportedly Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly’s Hopes to Reconcile: ‘Done for Good’
Actress Megan Fox and her ex-partner Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly done with their on-and-off romance.
An insider told US Weekly that the Jennifer’s Body actress and SI Swimsuit model has no plans to rekindle her romantic relationship with MGK after a years-long relationship and engagement. Reportedly, the reason stems from not being on the same page. So much so, that they haven’t had a real conversation in quite some time, the source shared.
“They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts,” the insider told the media outlet before later adding that the split for Fox has been nothing but “beneficial.”
Contrary to Fox, MGK reportedly isn’t ready to let go of his ex-partner, wanting to do everything in his power to fix what’s broken. Even so, Fox doesn’t want the same, said the insider, preferring to only keep the relationship surface-level enough to co-parent their expected child.
Fox—who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023 in the Dominican Republic—met MGK on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Their relationship began as something platonic yet fierce, with Fox noting that she felt an electrifying bond only days after meeting the Houston rapper.
“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox revealed to the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast in 2020. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”
Months after the first meeting and shooting the music video for the musical artist’s song “Bloody Valentine,” Fox and MGK officially took their relationship public by lip-locking in California, but it wasn’t until a few months later that sources confirmed their relationship.
Between 2020 and 2021, their bond continued to strengthen with all of their public appearances, song lyrics, declarations of love and intimate moments. In early 2022, MGK proposed to Fox with an emerald/diamond hybrid ring, sealing the commitment by drinking each other’s blood.
After cheating rumors in 2023, however, things remained rocky for the couple from that point on. And in her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Dangerous, Fox shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage 10 weeks into a pregnancy, which would’ve been her first child with the rapper.
“That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar,” Fox said. “But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”
Fox and MGK eventually reconciled and in November 2024, the actress announced she was pregnant. Just a month later, reports came out that they had called it quits again. “MGK wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good,” the US Weekly source added.