Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What’s in Her Beach Bag Just in Time for ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest video proves the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and SI Swimsuit model knows how to party from the moment her packing begins!

This past week, the Hot Girl Coach—who joined SI Swimsuit for the first time back in 2021, posing for an unforgettable cover feature in Miami—stopped by Refinery29 to give fans a peek inside her beach bag, which was filled to the brim with all of her shoreline must-haves. From sleek pieces that were spotted on the runway during Swim Week in Miami to beauty products guaranteed to leave your skin glistening, one thing’s for sure: Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t mess around when it comes to getting ready to have some fun in the sun.

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Shop Megan Thee Stallion’s beach bag must-haves

And if you’re looking to jumpstart your own “Hot Girl Summer,” we rounded up a few of the items the rapper always keeps on hand for her beach and poolside days (and if you’re looking for even more of Megan Thee Stallion’s beach bag must-haves, you can check out the full list on Refinery29)!

Saint Laurent Black Raffia Shopper Tote Bag | YSL

It should come as no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion’s beach bag tour began as chic as possible, with the recording artist displaying her gorgeous YSL tote. The netted black bag is a luxurious travel option that’ll turn just as many heads on the shoreline as your swimwear itself.

Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion Women | Walmart

What’s a beach-ready bag without an extra swimsuit or two? In the clip, the rapper recommends this unique two-piece from her line at Walmart, which took over the Swim Week runway for a second year in a row late last month. With a trendy tie-dye pattern and cool shell accents, this suit basically screams, “mermaidcore.”

Gucci GG1661S Sunglasses | Sunglass Hut

Sun protection is a must during the sweltering summer months, and if you have to wear sunglasses, why not go all out in the fashion department? The Hot Girl Coach rocks these sleek shades from Gucci, and their classic shape and delicate golden detailing ensure they’ll coordinate with any poolside ensemble.

Fat Oil Body Oil Caramelt Mami | NYX Cosmetics

Another product featured in the video that’s quite literally “Hot Girl Certified” is the Fat Oil Body Oil in Caramelt Mami from NYX Cosmetics. Per the brand itself, the product is a “first-of-its-kind body oil that brings shimmer and shine for a bronzed and glowy finish” and boasts a scent meant to mimic “warm ribbons of melted caramel mixed with velvety layers of pistachio cream.”

And finally, no beach bag is complete without a little drinky-drink! When it comes to the rapper’s tequila of choice, she reaches for her very own Chicas Divertidas Reposado Tequila. The bottle alone looks like a work of art, and it’s the perfect way to get any party started. Drink responsibly!

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