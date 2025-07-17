All the Adorable Things New Couple Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Have Said About Each Other
Megan Thee Stallion wants everyone to know that she’s in love and happy in her relationship with Dallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson—but the 2021 SI Swimsuit model isn’t the only one who’s head-over-heels, as the professional basketball player is also gushing over his romantic partner.
The “Otaku Hot Girl” rapper spilled all the beans about how Thompson makes her feel in an interview with Page Six on the red carpet for the Pete & Thomas Foundation event (a.k.a. the pair’s very first public outing as a couple). She discussed how being in such a fulfilling relationship makes her feel, expressing how this is the first time she’s been with someone as “nice” as he is.
“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she told the media outlet. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”
And he certainly feels the same way, as—on the same night in a separate interview with US Weekly—Thompson didn’t hesitate to dote on his lover. He even went so far as to say the Houston native’s late parents would be just as amazed as he is by the beautiful person Megan has become, both inside and out.
“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand,” the 35-year-old athlete shared. “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”
He continued, “[I] would have loved to meet Holly and Joe [Megan’s parents]. I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of [...] not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do. She has never been put in a box or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And on top of that, [she] raised a ton of money this evening and just did so much for so many in need.”
In addition to these wholesome words, Thompson was the one to officially hard-launch their relationship on social media. He took to his Instagram account this past week to include pictures of himself and his girlfriend being lovey-dovey. In one snapshot in the photo carousel, the two share a kiss while they hold hands in another—two images that truly signify love is in the air.