Megan Thee Stallion Just Landed a Cameo on Summer’s Most Popular Reality Show
Megan Thee Stallion took her talents to Fiji on Thursday, and the internet is still raving about it.
In case you missed it, the three-time Grammy winner made a guest appearance on Peacock’s Love Island USA, which—per Deadline—had amassed over a billion minutes viewed before its 10th episode even aired.
During the latest episode, the rapper and SI Swimsuit cover model hosted a dance challenge for the group of contestants, pitting the women against the men. The prize? Well, the winning team would earn the newest bombshell entering the villa.
Ultimately—and in a bit of a twist—the dance competition ended with Megan welcoming two new bombshells to the cast. Needless to say, fans were absolutely ecstatic about Megan’s fun appearance and the unexpected turn of events, with the show itself even joking in their Instagram bio that they’re “now a @theestallion stan account. 💕”
Megan also repped her new swimwear line during her appearance, which is fittingly called Hot Girl Summer. She paired the Dipped in Gold Bikini Top ($18) with its matching Dipped in Gold Bikini Bottoms ($16) for her time in the South Pacific.
“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” Megan said in a statement about the apparel line’s launch back in May. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform.”
The press release also stated that the “self-designed swimwear brand” released “18 size-inclusive pieces” in its debut collection, which is exclusively sold at Walmart.
Debuting her latest endeavor during Swim Week in Miami, Megan gave Who What Wear further insight into her swimwear line, which she hopes resonates with her loyal and massive fan base, who she refers to lovingly as “my Hotties.”
“I’ve created such a bond with a lot of my Hotties, and I feel like I just know what they want,” the artist told the publication. “I want people to feel confident in it and like they had a little piece of me wherever they go this summer.”
Additionally, Megan shouted out two fellow SI Swimsuit cover models while discussing her creative process with the brand and what inspired her to choose these designs.
“It’s also inspired by vintage swimwear and models I used to look at for inspiration—like Naomi Campbell or Tyra Banks on the runway—[and] things that made me feel good when I was coming up,” the artist gushed.