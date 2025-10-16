Megan Thee Stallion Rings in NBA WAG Status With Courtside Appearance in Las Vegas
The NBA regular season hasn’t started yet, but we have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Megan Thee Stallion on the American Airlines Center sidelines in Dallas when it begins on Oct. 21.
On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the SI Swimsuit cover model—who notched a front page appearance during the same year as her debut in 2021—was spotted at Las Vegas’s T Mobile Arena for the Dallas Mavericks’ preseason matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Her beau, Klay Thompson, is the starting shooting guard for the Texas-based franchise.
Sitting courtside, Megan rocked an everyday outfit that she elevated with some standout bling. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter, who has also notched three Grammy Award wins, paired a high-neck white tank with dark-washed skinny jeans—featuring slight fraying along its knees.
Megan put a glamorous spin on the casual duo by adding a pair of open-toed white heels to match her top, stacks of chunky chain bracelets and a cross necklace that paired with a cross ring. Every jewelry piece quite literally shined, and paralleled a similar eye look on the artist with bright silver shadow in the inner corner of her lid.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the cover model took a seat next to Thompson’s mom to cheer on the 14-year NBA player, who joined the Mavericks during the 2024 season. Beforehand, Thompson spent his entire professional career with the Golden State Warriors as part of the “Splash Brothers” with Stephen Curry. However, his new home in the Lone Star State is perfect for Megan, who is a native of Houston.
The pair is still in the early stages of sharing their relationship with the public, which makes Megan’s cameo at Thompson’s matchup extra sweet. Plus, when the final buzzer sounded, the Mavericks secured a 121-94 win, which finalized their preseason record at 3-1. They’ll tip off the regular season at home on Oct. 22 against their southern neighbors, the San Antonio Spurs, at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Will we see Megan in attendance? Time will tell. For now, we’ll be swooning over the happy couple, who have already declared their admiration for each other in just a few months of dating. “He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life,” the rapper said in a July interview with PEOPLE. Her counterpart told US Weekly that same night, “Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand.”