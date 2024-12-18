Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Issues Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez for Alleged Harassment
According to multiple reputable reports, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) has proceeded in pursuing legal action against Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson), the recently incarcerated artist who was charged and booked following shooting Megan in the foot in 2020.
Megan and Lanez’s dispute was highly publicized, leading to dissenting opinions from all sides.
While most seemed to support Megan and her fight to bring justice to the senseless violence that was brought upon her, others were immensely heartless towards the “Mamushi” artist, even creating petitions against the musician. The opposers, which also included several bloggers, went on to lead smear campaigns against Megan, defaming and demeaning her and her identity. Naysayers also accused her of lying, believing that her stories never lined up with what others recalled of the night when Megan was shot.
Eventually, the opposers, fortunately, fell to the wayside. Even so, Megan is determined to ensure that she is brought complete and total justice for all the suffering she endured—and allegedly continues to endure—despite Lanez being behind bars.
As reported by AP News, Megan has moved forward in filing a restraining order against Lanez to stop him from allegedly hiring press to harass her incessantly online. Megan believes that Lanez, who is serving up to 10 years at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, is relentless in his attempt to disparage her name; a tactic Megan believes he is using to exact revenge on her while he’s serving time.
Evidence for Megan’s claim can be found in Lanez’s alleged partnership with blogger, Elizabeth Milagro Cooper.
Megan reportedly believes that Lanez and Cooper are working together to spread hateful narratives and false information about the Houston native. In addition to this, Cooper was accused of being responsible for making a deepfake pornographic video involving Megan to humiliate her further. Although Cooper took to Twitter to deny the latter accusation, the 29-year-old star is said to be proceeding with legal action.
“Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” the restraining order petition reportedly states. “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization.”
Megan filed her first restraining order against Lanez in 2020. The court granted Megan’s request for him to stay at least 100 yards away from her. Despite knowing the stipulations of the order, Lanez put himself in Megan’s vicinity when he attended and performed at the 2021 Rolling Loud concert event only minutes after her set. Lanez violating the initial order not only showed the court that he had no regard for the respect of Megan’s wishes but also showed that he was capable of bending the rules to fit his agenda. Because of this, Megan isn't putting it past Lanez to violate her order once again.
Megan’s restraining order against Lanez will reportedly be decided on by the court on Jan. 9, 2025. In the meantime, Lanez will continue to remain incarcerated after being found guilty of three felonies in the shooting case.
