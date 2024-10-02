Megan Thee Stallion Welcomes Spooky Season With Jack-o’-Lantern Pics in PJs
It’s officially October, and that means crisp leaves, cooler air and pumpkin everything. It also means that Megan Thee Stallion is back with one of our favorite seasonal traditions: her annual jack-o’-lantern Instagram post, which always goes viral.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist shared an Instagram photo dump in which she donned a pumpkin head and casually lounged on her sofa with a bowl of popcorn in hand. In the first pic, Megan sprawled out, clad in a baby white tee and tiny gray shorts, as she changed the channel on her television. She held a rainbow sucker in the second photo, while the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper provided a close-up of her jack-o’-lantern carving, complete with heart-shaped eyes, in the following four slides.
Since the rapper’s fans and 32.6 million followers have come to anticipate her annual jack-o’-lantern post ushering in October, she opted to post the carousel without a caption. The post racked up more than 1.7 million likes in half a day.
“😍,” Paris Hilton wrote in the comments.
“You carried on with the tradition!!! I love these so much 😂😂😂,” someone else added.
“Hottieweennnnn sznnn 🎃😮💨,” another stated.
“The queen of spooky season 😂🎃🖤,” a fan noted.
“yessss your yearly pumpkin head pic ! 🎃🔥 i’ve been waiting for this !!! 🖤,” one user cheered.
Last year, the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’s post featured the rapper clad in a pumpkin head, of course, as she sipped a latte poolside. And in 2022, Megan sipped an orange cocktail while wearing light pink pajamas with a jack-o’-lantern perched atop her head.
The 29-year-old Texas native also posted the images to TikTok, accompanied by her track “Scary” feat. Rico Nasty from Megan’s 2022 album, Traumazine.
“This song is so slept on I listen to it all year,” one fan noted.
“people always make christmas albums but where are the halloween albums,” someone else inquired. “i need more spooky music.”
“first song on the Halloween playlist always,” another user added.
“Absolutely stunning, the perfect Halloween look!” an additional follower cheered.
Now that Megan has officially ushered in spooky season, we can’t wait to see what the month has in store for her. Last year, her costume consisted of a flower from Alice in Wonderland for her annual Hottieween party. The incredible getup featured a partially sheer green bodysuit, three-dimensional pink flower petals surrounding her head and an incredible face of makeup.