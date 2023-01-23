Skip to main content
Videos, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014
Videos, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014

8 Fabulous Photos From Natasha Barnard’s Photo Shoot in Hayman Island

The SI Swimsuit model was featured in the magazine in 2013 and ’14.

SI Swimsuit model Natasha Barnard made her debut with the magazine in 2013 and returned for a second photo shoot in ’14. The 34-year-old has been featured in notable campaigns including Wonderbra, Armani Exchange, Guess and Jacob & Co. 

The South Africa-native is passionate about “photographing nature’s wonders,” and spending time on the other side of the camera. She is currently represented by IMG models and enjoys baking, interior design and event planning.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Here are eight of our favorite photos from her 2013 photoshoot with James Macari in Hayman Island, Australia.

MTY5MjQzNTM3Njg0NTA2MDc1

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM3Njg0Mzc1MDAz

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM3Njg0NDQwNTM5

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM3NjgyNTM5OTk1

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM3OTU0MjUyMjUx

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM4MjIwMDY2MjY3

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM4MjIwODUyNjk5

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

MTY5MjQzNTM3NjgyMjc3ODUx

Natasha Barnard was photographed by James Macari in Hayman Island.

© 2023 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy