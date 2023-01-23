8 Fabulous Photos From Natasha Barnard’s Photo Shoot in Hayman Island

SI Swimsuit model Natasha Barnard made her debut with the magazine in 2013 and returned for a second photo shoot in ’14. The 34-year-old has been featured in notable campaigns including Wonderbra, Armani Exchange, Guess and Jacob & Co.

The South Africa-native is passionate about “photographing nature’s wonders,” and spending time on the other side of the camera. She is currently represented by IMG models and enjoys baking, interior design and event planning.

Here are eight of our favorite photos from her 2013 photoshoot with James Macari in Hayman Island, Australia.