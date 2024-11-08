Newly-Engaged Nina Dobrev, Shaun White Look Smitten, Dapper at Earthshot Week
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White turned heads at Earthshot Week, looking stylish and clearly smitten with each other as they made their debut as an engaged couple. The pro snowboarder and actress, who first sparked dating rumors in early 2020, confirmed their relationship later that year and have been inseparable ever since, often expressing their love and support for each other on social media and in interviews.
The duo announced their engagement at the end of last month has been all over the news this week, and the milestone marks a new chapter for the couple, known for their shared passion for adventure and philanthropy.
Dobrev, 35 and White, 38, attended the second annual Earthshot Prize event on Nov. 6 in Cape Town, South Africa. The initiative, founded by Prince William, is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges. Earthshot Week showcases global changemakers working towards a more sustainable future, making it a fitting event for Dobrev and White, who have long championed environmental causes.
The Vampire Diaries star donned a stunning, slim-fitting strapless red gown from Carly Cushnie, with dangly diamond earrings, a sultry glam look and her long dark locks pin straight and cascading around her back. Her fiancé, the five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, complemented her elegant look in a classic black-and-white tuxedo, complete with a bow tie and shiny polished shoes. The duo posed on the green carpet, smiling at the camera in some pics and gazing into each other‘s eyes in other pics.
Dobrev presented the Revive Our Oceans Award last night.
“I was incredibly excited to get the invitation to give out a prize at the awards,” Dobrev told People ahead of the ceremony. “It’s a great cause. It’s incredible we get to highlight all these groundbreaking innovators in all the things they’re doing. [The Earthshot Prize Awards finalists are] so unique and they’re so different and they’re all touching the world in helping in their own unique way. But we need all of them. We’re going to give out five awards but all of the finalists are going to get mentorship and support from the organization. We need this now more than ever. The world is in dire need.”
White, who was born and raised in San Diego, proposed to the Canada native in late October at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City with the most stunning five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.
“RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️,” Dobrev wrote on Instagram when she broke the news.