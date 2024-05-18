Nicole Williams English Felt ‘Empowered’ During Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Mexico
When Nicole Williams English posed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Dominica, she was seven months pregnant. Her stunning feature with photographer Yu Tsai earned her Rookie of the Year honors, a title that was bestowed upon her the evening before her sophomore feature in the magazine was photographed.
“I didn’t even know I was getting Rookie of the Year actually [until] the night before my shoot [for the 2024 issue],” Williams English told us on the magazine’s launch party red carpet in New York City on May 16. “So I felt like super amazing, super empowered. The next day I was so excited, and it was like a celebration shoot. So it was really, really fun.”
The 40-year-old model, mother and entrepreneur added that she had two favorite looks from all of the suits she wore for this year’s issue: a blue shimmery one-piece by ANALINA WOMAN and a purple swimsuit by Minimale Animale.
“I cannot believe that I am the 2023 Rookie of the Year,” Williams English stated last December upon receiving the coveted title. “I can’t believe I’m saying that, honestly, this ride just keeps getting better and better and better. I’m sure if you guys have been following me, you guys know that being in Sports Illustrated, even just being a rookie, gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated, being amongst all those iconic, beautiful amazing, strong women... This has been my ultimate goal throughout my whole career. This is why I started, this is where I wanted to be, this was my biggest dream, and that I’m living out my dream right now is just blowing my mind. I don’t even have words.”
Below are a few of our favorite snapshots from Williams English’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, captured by Yu Tsai, including her favorite looks.