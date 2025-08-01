Why Nofar Hagag’s Dual-Machine Pilates Approach Is Changing the Game
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Pilates machines may look intimidating to some, but to Nofar Hagag, they’ve always felt like instruments for transformation. The founder and creator of the Nofar Method sees beyond the static springs and straps, envisioning a way to make the practice more dynamic and personal for everyone who steps into her studio.
Once a pre-med student and college athlete, Hagag merged her scientific knowledge of anatomy with the precision of elite athletics to craft a method that redefines what group Pilates can be.
Her signature 50-minute class, split between the Reformer and Cadillac, breaks the mold of traditional studio formats, giving clients access to the benefits of both machines in a single, seamless session. She has mastered an effective workout that sculpts and strengthens while fostering awareness, connection and trust in the body.
“My academic background gave me a deep understanding of the human body and behavior, but more than anything, it revealed how the study of movement is inseparable from the study of human connection,” Hagag tells SI Swimsuit. “The biggest takeaway from those years is, at our core, we all want the same thing: to be seen, acknowledged and held accountable.”
That belief is the heartbeat of the Nofar Method, where every detail, from instructor presence to the studio’s calm, elevated atmosphere, is designed to leave clients feeling not just stronger, but truly seen.
Building strength through awareness
Before she became a fitness entrepreneur, Hagag spent years immersed in two demanding worlds: pre-med studies and NCAA water polo. Both shaped her understanding of the human body; not just how it functions, but how it thrives under the right conditions. She learned early that real progress comes from a multitude of practices.
“As a Division I athlete, I experienced firsthand how true performance isn’t just about power, it’s about precision, recovery and trust in your body,” she says. “[At] Nofar Method, strength is built through awareness.”
That awareness is central to everything she’s built. Rather than treating Pilates as a one-size-fits-all workout, Hagag designed her method to meet people where they are and guide them toward where they want to go. Every class is rooted in the idea that strength comes from connection—between the mind and body, between clients and instructors and even between the people sharing the space.
She brings the same intentionality to instructor training. Drawing from her academic background, Hagag emphasizes not just anatomical intelligence but also an “intuitive presence.”
“I train every instructor to see the body holistically,” she explains. By teaching them to look beyond the surface, she ensures that clients feel supported on a physical and emotional level no matter their fitness experience.
This blend of science and intuition has become the defining quality of the Nofar Method. It’s what allows clients to be constantly challenged, but never overwhelmed and always empowered by the independence to modify and listen to their bodies. In Hagag’s eyes, the best kind of power isn’t just something you build in your muscles—it’s the confidence and awareness you carry long after you leave the studio.
Redefining the Pilates class
When Hagag opened her first studio, she wanted to challenge the norms of how Pilates was traditionally taught. Most classes rely solely on the Reformer, reserving Cadillac work for private sessions. To her, this separation left something essential on the table.
“One of the most unique aspects of Nofar Method is our 50-minute format, which combines both the Reformer and Cadillac in a single group class,” she says. “I wanted everyone to experience the full potential of both without needing to book a one-on-one.”
She describes each machine as offering a distinct dimension to movement. The Reformer’s dynamic resistance and rhythm build strength and flow, while the Cadillac adds a layer of control, stretch and stability often overlooked in group settings. Using both, she explains, creates a more complete experience—one that challenges your physicality, but is also restorative for the muscles.
More than a workout, each session is designed to spark a shift in how clients see their bodies. By integrating both machines, Hagag has reimagined what a group class can be, giving clients at any level access to equipment once reserved for advanced practitioners. This democratization of Pilates tools has become a hallmark of the Nofar Method, setting her studios apart in a crowded fitness landscape.
That innovation has fueled rapid growth, with thriving studios in New York’s Flatiron and Tribeca neighborhoods and a newly opened Miami Beach location welcoming a fast-growing community of movers, including supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss.
“What draws people in, I think, is that the method is intentional. It’s athletic and challenging, but also deeply personal. There’s no pressure to be perfect,” she explains. “Whether you’re a public figure or someone walking into Pilates for the first time, the focus is the same: connect with your body, move with purpose and get stronger from the inside out. That’s something everyone can relate to.”
Creating connection beyond the workout
Hagag has always been chasing more than just physical results.
Every instructor is trained to go beyond counting reps. They learn to observe clients closely, offer individual adjustments and bring a level of personal attention that’s rare in group fitness. “Even in a group class, we make it personal,” Hagag explains. “Our instructors are trained to really see people to offer individual attention [and] adjustments in a way that makes clients feel like they’re getting a one-on-one experience.”
And the sense of care goes beyond the actual machinery. Every studio detail—from the curated playlists to the warm lighting and calming scents—has been intentionally designed to create an environment where people can recharge mentally as well as physically. Clients often mention that walking into the space feels like stepping into a sanctuary, and it’s this atmosphere of presence and connection that keeps them coming back.
“There’s something powerful that happens when people move together in person, an exchange of energy that you just can’t replicate online,” she notes. That energy has grown into a loyal community that spans her studios.
“That impact, that shift, is why I do this. It fills my soul,” she continues. “This community didn’t happen overnight. The Method, the studio, the energy, I designed it all around them. Around their needs, their goals and their spirit.”
Female Founder Q & A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
Don’t dilute your vision to make it easier for people to understand; just stay consistent and let them catch up.
When I started Nofar Method, I had a very clear idea of what I wanted it to be: structured, athletic, elegant and unapologetically precise. There were moments where I felt pressure to make it more accessible in the short term: soften the structure, follow trends or lower standards. But the best advice I got was to stay the course. Authenticity isn’t always immediate. If you build something with integrity and you stay rooted in your “why,” the right people will find it.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
That clarity doesn’t come from having all the answers; it comes from moving through the unknown with discipline.
When I launched Nofar Method, I thought I needed to have every part of the business figured out: the brand voice, the long-term strategy, the perfect team—but building something from scratch is never linear. What matters most is consistency and adaptability, showing up every day with purpose, even when things feel uncertain. The brand evolves, but the foundation—your values, your standards, your point of view—should always stay solid. I learned that along the way.
What was your “I made it” moment?
One of my proudest moments was the day I opened the doors to my first studio in Flatiron. After months of renovation, planning and pushing through every doubt and obstacle, seeing people walk in, take their place on the machines and connect with something I had built from the ground up—it was surreal.
But truthfully, the “I made it” moments happen all the time. It’s when a client tells me they feel stronger, more confident or that they finally enjoy working out for the first time in their life. It’s when someone says, “This is the best part of my day.” That’s when I feel it the most, that quiet confirmation that I’m doing exactly what I’m meant to do.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
The most unexpected challenge has been the weight of responsibility, knowing that so many people rely on me, from my team to our clients. I hold myself to a very high standard, and with that comes constant pressure to deliver, to lead and to show up fully every single day.
It’s not just about the physical demands or the day-to-day operations; it’s managing different personalities, navigating uncertainty and staying grounded when things don’t go as planned. No one really prepares you for how personal and emotional it can feel to run something you’ve built from the ground up.
I’ve learned to embrace those challenges as part of the growth. I try to meet them with honesty, resilience and a willingness to learn.